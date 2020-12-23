Veteran NFL Kicker Nick Folk Announces Decision On Future

The New England Patriots struggled to find any consistency at kicker last season. That isn’t the case this season though since Nick Folk is having one of the best years of his career.

Folk has made several stops around the NFL, suiting up for the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Jets and Patriots. He has always been a solid performer, but somehow the veteran kicker has taken his game to new heights this season.

It seemed like Folk was ready to retire after the 2017 season, yet he returned in 2019 to help solve New England’s kicking woes.

Now that he’s having a resurgence, Folk is thinking about sticking around for a little bit longer. He discussed his NFL future during his press conference on Wednesday.

“There’s no inkling in me that wants to stop,” Folk said. “I want to keep going. I want to keep playing. I think I have a lot of leg left.”

Judging off the numbers, Folk certainly has a lot of gas left in the tank.

So far this season Folk has made 25-of-27 field goal attempts, which includes over 12 made field goals from at least 40 yards. Additionally, he’s made 92.9 percent of his extra point attempts.

Folk is set to be a free agent after this season is over. He should receive a raise on the open market considering he’s only making $1 million this year.

New England would be wise to keep Folk on its roster for the 2021 season.