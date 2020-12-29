Video: Bill Belichick Throws Phone After Failed Challenge

Tonight just has not been a good night for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, and a sideline telephone had to pay the price.

Early in the third quarter with his team down multiple scores to the Buffalo Bills, Belichick challenged a play, claiming that Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox was out of bounds when he made a catch.

The replay clearly showed Knox was inbounds, and the Patriots lost the challenge. Afterwards, Belichick was not happy with the result and apparently with whatever the person on the other send of the phone had to say.

Once the legendary coach hung up, he sent the phone flying.

One week after being eliminated from playoff contention, in the first “meaningless” game in Gillette Stadium history, the Patriots find themselves down 31-9 in the third quarter.

A loss tonight would drop New England to 6-9 on the season and clinch the franchise’s first losing season in 20 years.

No wonder the phones in Foxboro are feeling the wrath of Belichick tonight.