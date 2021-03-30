Bill Belichick didn’t appear to be impressed with former Alabama star quarterback Mac Jones during his pro day on Tuesday.

Jones is trying to boost his stock ahead of next month’s 2021 NFL Draft. Some suggest he could go as high as No. 3 overall, which would land him with the San Francisco 49ers. Most mocks slot the Alabama star in the 8-15 range, though.

There were plenty of notable personnel in attendance for Jones’ pro day on Tuesday. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan were there. So were Belichick and Josh McDaniels. The Patriots, who will select 15th overall, have been rumored to have interest in Jones, a pocket-passer who fits New England’s offensive system.

Belichick didn’t appear to be impressed with Jones on Tuesday, though. The quarterback prospect had a pretty bad overthrow during his throwing session. Just after the incompletion, the camera cut to Belichick, who was shaking his head.

The Patriots head coach doesn’t hide his emotions very well. Take a look.

Mac Jones had an overthrow on a deep ball… and the cameras turned to Bill Belichick shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/mnQIImFLBD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Who knows if Bill Belichick was actually reacting to just one overthrow. He could’ve been responding to whatever Josh McDaniels was saying.

We’ll never know, but this certainly fits in with what we’ve come to know about Belichick. He has no issue visibly expressing his thoughts.

Quite honestly, Jones’ pro day won’t do much to his draft stock. Live-game footage is really all that matters when teams evaluate prospects. Pro days are just the cherry on top.