Video Of Boston Radio Hosts Crushing The Patriots Is Going Viral

Boston sports radio hosts appear to have run out of patience with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

That seems crazy, considering how successful Belichick and the Patriots have been over the last 20 years, but it seems to be true.

Video of some Boston sports radio hosts crushing the Patriots is going viral on social media. In the clips, the hosts rip the decision to re-sign Cam Newton, saying he’s terrible now. They later go off on Belichick, saying he clearly does not value the quarterback position.

“Cam Newton sucks, and Hunter Henry probably knows it,” one host says.

“He’s proven to everyone here and everyone throughout the NFL, he doesn’t value the position of quarterback,” another host said of Belichick. “We all have to sit there and take it. He didn’t want to pay too much to get Garappolo back. He didn’t want to waste time with a young quarterback…so it’s Cam Newton again. He just wants someone who is going to take short money and someone who is going to kiss his ass.”

Let's see what the boys on Boston Radio think about the Patriots bringing back @CameronNewton. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/jmPJ2XQMpE — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 12, 2021

Let's check in again with the fellas in Boston to see how impressed they are with the latest moves by the Patriots. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lYJ8bP4nkn — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 16, 2021

Sports radio is hyperbolic by nature – you probably have to overreact to stuff like this in March to get people talking – but this seems like a bit much.

But, hey, that’s sports fandom for you.