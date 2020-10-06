Video: Brian Hoyer Getting Crushed For Awful Mistake To End 1st Half

New England Patriots fans are absolutely crushing quarterback Brian Hoyer for his horrendous mistake to end the first half of Monday night’s game.

Hoyer got the start tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs, replacing star Cam Newton following Newton’s positive COVID-19 test. Bill Belichick and the Patriots trust the veteran, but some of that trust may have eroded due to a critical mistake late in the first half.

Hoyer led a crisp-looking drive late in the second quarter with the Patriots trailing the Chiefs 6-3. The Patriots got all the way to the Kansas City 13-yard line with the first-half clock winding down.

Hoyer got the snap off with 10 seconds left on the clock, hoping to take one final shot to the end-zone before New England brought the field-goal unit out to try and tie the game. It didn’t go as the Patriots planned.

The Chiefs got immediate pressure on Hoyer, who attempted to spin out of the sack but failed to do so. Hoyer thought he had a timeout left, but with no timeouts remaining, the Patriots failed to put any additional points on the board.

The horrendous decision by Hoyer prompted CBS Sports’ play-by-play announcer Tony Romo to shout: “You can’t do that!” Take a look at Hoyer’s awful mistake in the video below.

The Patriots would likely be tied with the Chiefs at halftime if Brian Hoyer simply threw the ball away here. pic.twitter.com/uOOGdqoq88 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 6, 2020

What is the point of Bryan Hoyer if he’s not smart enough to recognize he can’t take a sack there. Being a vet is like his only selling point. — Brendan Riley (@BrendanRiley_) October 6, 2020

Hoyer’s QB 2 because’s the smart veteran but he doesn’t even have the awareness to know not to take the sack OR how many TO’s they have??? No reason not to have Stid start the 2nd half. — Bryan Lambert (@BryanLambert8) October 6, 2020

Fortunately, Hoyer has a chance to redeem himself in the second half. Tune into the second half of Monday night’s game between the Patriots and Chiefs on CBS.