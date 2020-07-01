Video: Cam Newton Already Working Out With 1 Patriots Teammate

Just over 48 hours ago, free agent quarterback Cam Newton finally found a new home after being released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

The New England Patriots signed the veteran quarterback to an incentive-laden, one-year deal. The former No. 1 overall pick can earn up to $7.5 million if he hits all incentives – a bargain if Cam gets back to his MVP form from 2015.

New England was reportedly the only team to offer Newton a contract. However, he reportedly spoke with the Cleveland Browns this offseason as well.

In the end, he signed where everyone thought he should, linking up with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It didn’t take Cam long to get onto the field with one of his new teammates.

On Tuesday, Newton was spotted working out with Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Check it out.

Cam and Mohamed Sanu already linking up 👀 (via @sidelinehustle) pic.twitter.com/TRtw3b25jK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time these two have hit the field together this offseason. Earlier this offseason they were spotted working out in a group of NFL players.

Newton missed most of the 2019 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason. He battled through the pain for two games, but missed the final 14 games of the regular season.

Despite having Newton under contract for one more year, the Panthers decided to move on from the former league MVP.

Now he gets a chance to restart his career with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.