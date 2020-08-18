Video: Cam Newton Appears To Be Enjoying Patriots Camp

Cam Newton appears to be right at home in Foxborough. The Patriots QB was happy as a clam at New England’s preseason camp on Tuesday.

The former NFL MVP is the new leader of the Patriots’ offense. Newton signed a one-year deal with New England during the off-season. He has plenty of incentive to put up big numbers for New England this season.

This year will serve as a “tryout” of sorts for Newton. If he plays well in 2020, he’ll be up for a big contract in the free-agent market next off-season. If he doesn’t, he’ll have a hard time finding a team to play for in the 2021 season.

As long as Newton gets back to his old ways, he should have no problem having success in the Pats offense. It looks like he’s right at home in Foxborough. Newton spent a portion of preseason camp on Tuesday dancing, as seen in the video below.

If Cam Newton can get back to his old self, the Patriots could be in for a treat this season. It’s a big year for New England after a turbulent off-season.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski each signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. That leave Bill Belichick with a new puzzle to try and solve. He’s certainly hoping Newton can be the answer.

Newton and the Patriots begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.