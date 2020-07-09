Video: Cam Newton Working Out With Patriots Wide Receiver

Cam Newton hasn’t been a member of the New England Patriots for very long, but he’s already working to bond with teammates.

Last week, Newton was spotted working out with New England wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. Today, video surfaced of him building rapport with another Patriots’ pass catcher.

EBA Productions shared a clip on Instagram of Newton meeting up with N’Keal Harry. Harry was New England’s first-round pick in 2019.

After the two exchange pleasantries, they get to work on developing chemistry, with Newton firing bullets to Harry on a variety of different routes.

In all honesty, as much as Patriots fans are concerned with Newton and what he can bring to the team, the fan base has to be hoping for more out of Harry in Year 2.

As a rookie, the Arizona State product played in only seven games (five starts) due to injury. He caught 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He’s going to be counted on for a lot more production in 2020.

Getting back to Newton though, he certainly seems to be hitting the ground running with his new team. That’s a good sign for the Patriots as they prepare for life without Tom Brady.