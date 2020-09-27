Video: Cam Newton’s Sideline Reaction To Teammate Is Going Viral

Another day, another brilliant performance by New England Patriots QB Cam Newton. But today’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders also came with a brand new meme for us to enjoy.

Following the two-minute warning and enjoying a 16-point lead, Newton was spotted on the sidelines having fun with teammates. At one point, he hears something from one of his teammates that puts him on cloud-9.

The Patriots QB slid out of his seat and onto the ground, much to the delight of his New England teammates. Whatever N’Keal Harry said to him must have been must have been pretty hilarious.

The video has already garnered thousands of likes on social media and is quickly turning into a massive meme. See for yourself:

Newton didn’t exactly need to play the best game of his career to beat the Raiders today. He completed just over 60-percent of his passes for 162 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

The real heavy lifting was done with the running game. Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead combined for 166 yards on just 15 carries, and the Patriots rarely went backwards on a play.

New England is now sitting pretty at 2-1 on the season – still a game behind AFC East leader Buffalo – but confident as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Newton may have been confident in the waning minutes against Las VEgas, but he’ll need his A-game next week.