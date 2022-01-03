Video: Great Bill Belichick Press Conference Moment On Monday

The impossible happened on Monday during Bill Belichick’s press conference. If you guessed that he let out a smile, you’d be right.

During his presser, he was asked a question by Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. While Perry was asking his question about Kristian Wilkerson, his child was making some noise in the background.

Belichick loved it and even cracked a joke that Perry is multitasking.

Stellar balancing act by All-Pro reporter and dad @PhilAPerry (who gets a pass on a penalty for initially being muted as he started to ask a question), and a fun reaction from Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/Iw9X4BkDcR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 3, 2022

Usually, Belichick is pretty serious during these media availabilities so to see him enjoying himself here is quite the sight.

Part of it could have to do with New England clinching its spot in the NFL playoffs on Sunday. The Patriots demolished the Jaguars 50-10 at Gillette Stadium and got to 10-6 on the season.

They still have an outside shot at the division but it’s not the likeliest scenario. They would have to beat the Dolphins, plus have the Bills lose to the Jets to clinch the AFC East.

Perhaps Belichick will crack another smile if his team does indeed win the division.