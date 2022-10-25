Video: Mac Jones Called Out For Apparent Dirty Play

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Before he got benched tonight, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones angered fans and former players with one particular play.

While completing a scramble, Jones slid in cleats up, spiking Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in a particularly sensitive area.

Things happen in football, and sometimes there can be accidents, but the reactions from various ex-players indicate Jones definitely broke etiquette with this slide.

If you believe that the ball doesn't lie and karma is real, Brisker got Jones back moments later when he intercepted the 2021 first-round pick.

Bill Belichick later replaced Jones with rookie Bailey Zappe, who immediately led a pair of touchdown drives. Jones has not returned to the field since.

It clearly was not how the second-year pro envisioned his return to the starting lineup going. Jones had missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Now, he might be missing games because he's been reduced to a spectator on the sideline.