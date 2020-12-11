Video Of Cam Newton, Patriots WRs Pregame Ritual Going Viral

The New England Patriots have won two games in a row, and Cam Newton and company look like they are having fun again.

Sitting at 6-6 and looking to stay alive in the AFC playoff race, Newton and his teammates face a tremendous challenge tonight on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

You’d never realize it if you looked at the veteran quarterback pregame in pregame warmups though. He and his wide receivers look downright loose.

Check out the customized handshake ritual that FOX cameras captured moments ago.

This pregame routine for @CameronNewton and the @Patriots is certainly … something 😅 pic.twitter.com/rD4RULltlx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 11, 2020

Through 11 games, Newton has only thrown for five touchdowns against nine interceptions. However, he also has 11 rushing touchdowns, which is the most he’s had in one season since scoring 14 as a rookie in 2011.

In order to have a chance at a Wild Card berth, the Patriots are going to have to win at least three of their last four games. We’ll see if they can cross one off the list tonight in LA.

Pats-Rams will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.