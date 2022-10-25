Video: Patriots Fans Are Chanting For Bailey Zappe

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After making two starts and playing most of the last three games, Bailey Zappe was back on the sideline tonight, with Mac Jones returning to the starting lineup.

It didn't take long for New England Patriots fans to want the rookie quarterback on the field again. After two scoreless drives by the offense and the Chicago Bears jumping out to a 10-0 lead, the Gillette Stadium crowd began calling for Zappe.

Chants for Zappe could be heard on the ESPN broadcast, and play-by-play man Joe Buck even acknowledged them on the air.

A far cry from pregame, when the fans who made it into the stadium early showed their support for Jones during warmups.

How will Jones respond to the chants? Well, he's got the New England offense moving in Chicago territory at the moment, which might be a good sign.

If the Patriots continue to struggle though, it will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick makes the call for Zappe.