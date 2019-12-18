The New England Patriots have three more days to prepare for a divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills. It’ll be important to monitor Julian Edelman’s status during that span.

Edelman has dealt with a series of injuries this year. He’s currently dealing with a knee and shoulder injury.

New England has an important game ahead as it tries to lock up the AFC East. A win over Buffalo would essentially keep the defending champions in the driver’s seat for a first-round bye.

Although the Patriots will be the odds-on favorites to win Saturday’s game, the offense could have to play without Edelman.

The veteran wideout has been a limited participant in practice the past two days, but it’s evident that he’s playing through a ton of pain.

Footage emerged of Edelman going through receiving drills in practice on Wednesday. It’s not hard to see that he’s struggling to go through the motions.

Here’s the video of Edelman at practice:

Julian Edelman is definitely struggling out there at practice. Check out the pain he is in on this receiving drill.

Here is the updated video from practice today.@NBC10 #patriots pic.twitter.com/0WsLvSfeHn — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) December 18, 2019

Edelman has 92 receptions for 1,019 yards and six touchdowns this season. The fact that he’s put up these numbers while battling injuries is impressive.

Since the Patriots haven’t downgraded Edelman over the past two days, it seems like he’ll play on Saturday. And yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be anywhere near 100 percent.

We’ll find out Edelman’s official status for the Patriots-Bills game later this week.