Video: Refs Are Getting Crushed For Blown Call In Patriots-Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes gets ready to warm up before the game against Los Angeles.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Not too many fans of other teams will feel bad for them, but the Patriots absolutely got hosed by the refs on a Patrick Mahomes fumble moments ago.

New England has been matching up nicely with Mahomes and the Chiefs thus far tonight. In the second quarter, it appeared that the Patriots’ defense came up with a huge takeaway deep in KC territory.

Mahomes was in the process of being brought down by Chase Winovich when Deatrich Wise Jr. poked the ball free into the hands of teammate Shilique Calhoun. Depending on how you viewed it, it should have been a fumble recovery or an interception.

It was neither. Inexplicably, an official blew the play dead, saying Mahomes was in the grasp. Instead of taking possession, the Patriots were left arguing the call.

Looking at the replay below, it seems clear that the zebras messed up.

On the bright side for the Patriots, even with getting gypped here, they are in good shape. They have held the powerful Kansas City offense to only six points in the first half.

You can catch the second half of this AFC showdown on CBS.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.