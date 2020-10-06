Video: Refs Are Getting Crushed For Blown Call In Patriots-Chiefs

Not too many fans of other teams will feel bad for them, but the Patriots absolutely got hosed by the refs on a Patrick Mahomes fumble moments ago.

New England has been matching up nicely with Mahomes and the Chiefs thus far tonight. In the second quarter, it appeared that the Patriots’ defense came up with a huge takeaway deep in KC territory.

Mahomes was in the process of being brought down by Chase Winovich when Deatrich Wise Jr. poked the ball free into the hands of teammate Shilique Calhoun. Depending on how you viewed it, it should have been a fumble recovery or an interception.

It was neither. Inexplicably, an official blew the play dead, saying Mahomes was in the grasp. Instead of taking possession, the Patriots were left arguing the call.

Looking at the replay below, it seems clear that the zebras messed up.

This was a fumble and an interception and somehow also neither. Entire officiating crew deserves to be fired pic.twitter.com/ZliAHs3YhD — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 6, 2020

On the bright side for the Patriots, even with getting gypped here, they are in good shape. They have held the powerful Kansas City offense to only six points in the first half.

You can catch the second half of this AFC showdown on CBS.