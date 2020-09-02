Video Shows Cam Newton’s Leadership Skills In New England

Leadership is usually a tricky thing to evaluate. But for New England Patriots QB Cam Newton, it doesn’t take much to see that he exudes leadership.

A short video from Patriots practice this week shows Cam doing something very classy before a drill. As his receivers get onto the field, Cam goes up and gives everyone a low-five or a pat on the back before starting.

It’s a simple move, but one that seems to show a growing rapport with his New England teammates. He’s going to need it in Bill Belichick’s offense if he wins the starting job (which he still hasn’t done as of writing).

Leadership was rarely an issue for Cam Newton in Carolina. Few if any of his former Panthers teammates have ever complained about him.

But that didn’t stop a plurality of media from criticizing him for any perceived misbehavior.

Cam goes up to every Patriots WR before the drill Leadership 💯 (via @MHershgordon)pic.twitter.com/vXfVczrDW3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 2, 2020

Cam faces some competition for the starting job in New England. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer have significantly more experience in the system than Cam – even if they’re less physically gifted.

Whoever does get the job is going to have the unenviable task of being the follow-up act to Tom Brady. Anything less than a deep playoff run in 2020 is going to be seen as a massive disappointment – and a call for a new signal-caller.

The expectations on Cam won’t be any smaller in New England than they were in Carolina. He’ll need to be at his best to endear himself to everyone – on and off the field.