Video Shows What Bill Belichick Told Sean McVay After Thursday’s Game

Nearly a week ago, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the New England Patriots in a rematch of the Super Bowl.

The two teams squared off in Super Bowl LII with the Patriots getting the better of the Rams. New England dominated from the opening whistle thinks to a great game plan from head coach Bill Belichick.

Rams head coach Sean McVay exacted his revenge last week, though. Los Angeles dominated New England en route to a 24-3 win.

Following the game, the two head coaches met at midfield for the postgame handshake. Bill Belichick gave props to McVay for the dominant victory.

“Great job. You killed us. You had a great plan. You’ve got a good team, good luck,” Belichick said.

Instead of airing the ball out like the Rams had been doing in recent weeks, McVay turned to the running game.

He handed the keys to rookie running back Cam Akers, who raced for over 170 yards on 29 carries. He added two receptions for 23 yards, racking up nearly 200 yards of total offense.

The Rams defense also put in an incredible effort holding the Patriots to just 220 yards. Los Angeles also returned an interception for a touchdown, which put the game out of reach for the Patriots in the first half.

Los Angeles currently sits atop the NFC West, but a pivotal matchup against the Seattle Seahawks looms.