On Saturday afternoon, the New England Patriots hosted the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal matchup between division foes.

If Buffalo wins today, the Bills have a chance to end the Patriots’ reign atop the AFC East. However, if the Patriots win, Bill Belichick and company would clinch yet another division title.

Buffalo used an early New England turnover to take a 3-0 lead. The Patriots responded with a long touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

After trading punches for much of the first half, one play in particular stood out.

Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver hit Tom Brady, the Patriots quarterback appeared to try to trip the rookie.

Check it out.

Brady tries to trip Ed Oliver. pic.twitter.com/f53VvcQsK4 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 21, 2019

Brady clearly puts his hand on Oliver’s leg when it’s up in the air. Whether Brady was intentionally trying to trip Oliver or just keep the rookie defensive lineman off of him is anyone’s guess.

Of course, the anti-Patriots fans always think New England is cheating in some capacity.

The Patriots were lucky on the very next play, as Brady very easily could have been called for intentional grounding – but wasn’t.

New England eventually settled for a field goal on the drive. The Patriots hold a 10-3 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.