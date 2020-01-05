The Spun

Video Of Tom Brady Leaving Field After Playoff Loss Going Viral

Tom Brady in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

It is crazy to consider, but there’s a greater than zero chance we just saw Tom Brady walk off the field for the last time as a New England Patriot.

Brady and the defending champion Pats fell 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in tonight’s AFC Wild Card Game. It was the first time the Patriots have lost this early in the postseason in 10 years.

As had been the case far too often this season, Brady and the Patriots’ offense struggled. The unit simply lacks perimeter talent and explosiveness, and the Titans were able to hold New England scoreless in the second half.

Making matters worse, Brady’s final pass of the night was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Logan Ryan. Talk about ending on a down note.

After the game, CBS cameras caught Brady leaving the field at Gillette Stadium. Will it be the last time he does so?

The 42-year-old Brady is a free agent after the season. There have been plenty of questions about what his next step will be.

Will he elect to re-up in New England and try to make one last championship push? Could he possible play elsewhere? Or will he shock everybody and hang them up?

Stay tuned.


