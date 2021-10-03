Video: Watch Tom Brady Arrive At Gillette Stadium

For the first time since losing to the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 AFC Wildcard Game, Tom Brady is back at Gillette Stadium. And it’s not for a friendly visit.

Ahead of tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has arrived at the stadium. He wasn’t exactly showing off his swag for the game, wearing a simple sweatshirt underneath a coat.

“Ladies and gentlemen… he’s here,” the NFL Twitter account announced. The hashtag for the game is “#TheReturn.”

Tonight’s game marks Brady’s first game against the New England Patriots. A win would make him one of the few players in history with wins over all 32 NFL teams.

Tampa Bay are expected to win this game with ease. It’s going to be the emotions on the sideline that really get everyone interested in the game.

For 20 years, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to the highest of highs. They won over 15 AFC East titles, nine AFC Championship Games and six Super Bowls together. Brady and the Patriots were also the only team to go undefeated in the regular season during the 16-game era.

With just an average game, Brady will surpass Drew Brees to become the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

The outcome on the field won’t matter to anyone nearly as much as the interactions between Brady and his former team.

The game will be played on NBC at 8:20 p.m. EST.