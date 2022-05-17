Vince Wilfork To Patriots Hall Of Fame: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 1: Patriots Vince Wilfolk on the field before the Patriots play the Seahawks. The New England Patriots plays against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. ((Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Longtime defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has been inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.

Wilfork is the 32nd inductee in franchise history, and the sixth player to earn the honor in his first year of eligibility, joining former teammates Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Kevin Faulk and Ty Law, as well as quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

From 2004-14, Wilfork manned the trenches on defense for the Patriots, helping the organization win two Super Bowls and reach two others. During that span, he made five Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro in 2012 and second-team All-Pro three times.

Wilfork, who finished his career with two seasons in Houston, is beloved among the Patriots' fan base, so its no surprise the fans voted him into the team Hall of Fame on his first try.

It's also no shock that news of his pending enshrinement has been well-received.

In addition to Mike Vrabel, Wilfork edged out offensive lineman Logan Mankins for induction this year.

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be unveiled at a later occasion.