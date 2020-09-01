Watch: Bill Belichick’s New Subway Commercial Is Out

We don’t often think of Bill Belichick as a corporate pitch man, but the legendary head coach starred in a pretty solid Subway commercial this summer.

Back in mid-July, photos of Belichick on set for the commercial began to emerge. Now, we have our first look at the entire ad.

In the clip below, a suit-wearing man walks down the street holding a box of chicken from an unnamed fast food location. He is shocked to encounter Belichick, who is wearing his trademark hoodie with the sleeves cut off.

Belichick dismissively points at the man and asks ‘Really?’ in reference to him eating the chicken. The man realizes his error and dumps the chicken, saying he should have gotten a Subway foot-long instead.

Before he can go do that though, Bill Belichick gives him a makeover, cutting the sleeves off his suit and dress shirt.

The Bill Belichick Subway Commercial 😂pic.twitter.com/Qzj1q1EFFl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 1, 2020

All in all, that’s pretty funny. Belichick basically didn’t even have to act at all; he just was himself.

Now that this commercial is in the can, Belichick can turn his attention back to what will be his toughest test as head coach of the Patriots: replacing Tom Brady.