Watch: Cam Newton Has Brutal Start To Today’s Game

Cam Newton has played well in the New England Patriots’ last three games, but the former NFL MVP got off to a rough start today.

On New England’s opening drive against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, Newton was hit as he attempted a throw on 3rd-and-6. The ball wound up fluttering up in the air and being intercepted by Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden.

Arizona made good use of its outstanding field position, turning it into a rushing touchdown by Kenyan Drake and an early 7-0 lead.

Cam Newton with the pick early, Cardinals end up cashing in with a TD from Drake! (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/zgwCngkySD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 29, 2020

Newton has hit on just 1-of-4 passes to start for 17 yards and that interception. He’s going to have to get things untracked if New England wants to have a shot to win.

Meanwhile, Arizona has the ball back and is driving toward another score. A win for the Cardinals would increase their resume in the NFC playoff picture.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are in desperation mode at 4-6. They likely have to win out to have a chance at a Wild Card spot, and definitely can’t lose more than one additional game.