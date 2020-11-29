The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Cam Newton Has Brutal Start To Today’s Game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday against the 49ers.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 25: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots walks on the sidelines during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cam Newton has played well in the New England Patriots’ last three games, but the former NFL MVP got off to a rough start today.

On New England’s opening drive against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, Newton was hit as he attempted a throw on 3rd-and-6. The ball wound up fluttering up in the air and being intercepted by Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden.

Arizona made good use of its outstanding field position, turning it into a rushing touchdown by Kenyan Drake and an early 7-0 lead.

Newton has hit on just 1-of-4 passes to start for 17 yards and that interception. He’s going to have to get things untracked if New England wants to have a shot to win.

Meanwhile, Arizona has the ball back and is driving toward another score. A win for the Cardinals would increase their resume in the NFC playoff picture.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are in desperation mode at 4-6. They likely have to win out to have a chance at a Wild Card spot, and definitely can’t lose more than one additional game.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.