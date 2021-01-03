Watch: Cam Newton Just Caught His First Touchdown Pass

Cam Newton has achieved a lot on the ground and through the air in his 10-year NFL career. But today he reached a new milestone with his first-ever touchdown reception.

Newton and the Patriots trailed the New York Jets 14-7 in the middle of the third quarter. On a first-and-10 from the Jets 19-yard line, Newton pitched the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and ran into the open field.

But the Jets didn’t seem to know that Meyers was a former quarterback and sat back as Meyers set up for a throw. His target was his quarterback, who was left wide open for a reception and battled his way into the endzone for a game-tying touchdown.

The reception was Newton’s second of the season and the third of his career. His only other reception was a 27-yarder as a rookie for the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

Here’s the touchdown:

Cam Newton and the Patriots are reportedly going to part ways at the end of this season. He will be a free agent for the second year in a row.

But if this is the last game for Newton as a Patriot, he’s giving NFL teams a lot to evaluate.

Even even with so many on-field struggles, Newton is continuing to show that he can do all kinds of things.

