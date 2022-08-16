Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: The Super Bowl banners are displayed before a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.

Bourne, Wilkerson and Robinson were all thrown out of practice for fighting. A few minutes later, Patriots center James Ferentz and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins were also kicked out.

A video of this massive brawl between the Patriots and Panthers has surfaced on Twitter.

Check it out:

According to reports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't pleased with his players' extracurricular activities.

Belichick called a team meeting after a second scuffle broke out.

The Patriots and Panthers will square off on Friday at Gillette Stadium.