Wes Welker Describes What Playing For Bill Belichick Was Like

From 2007 to 2012, Wes Welker broke all kinds of records as Tom Brady’s top pass catcher in New England. But as one might imagine, playing under Bill Belichick – even at the height of their powers – wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

In a radio interview with WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, Welker said that Belichick didn’t give anyone special treatment while he was in New England. He revealed that even Brady got called out and chastised by Belichick on occasions. That, in turn, made everyone realize that none of them were above criticism.

“The way he goes about it there are no superstars,” Welker explained. “Everybody has their role on that team. Everybody is going to get called out. There’s no preferential treatment and a lot of time he calls out the star players a lot of times just to set the tone with the whole team. Where, everybody, ‘Okay, he’s talking to Tom like that, well obviously he can talk to me like that.’”

In six years with the Patriots, Welker led the NFL in receptions three times. He made five Pro Bowls and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Welker left the Patriots in 2013 as the team’s all-time leader in receptions with 672. His 903 total catches are 22nd in NFL history.

He was asked on the show if leaving the Patriots was a relief at all. Welker admitted that it was nice to go somewhere he could have fun with the game he loved.

“…I did want to be there, but there was part of me that, I just like enjoying the game,” Welker said. “I enjoy having fun, all those things. Coaching now, you learn a lot from the tactics and different things like that, but at the same time putting your own twist on it and understanding…”

Welker concluded stating that Belichick places a lot of pressure on his players. He said it can be tough and hard playing for the demanding Patriots head coach.

“…There’s definitely pressure on that, there’s definitely all these different things…” Welker said. “[It] is tough and it’s hard. And Coach Belichick is hard on guys, trying to get the most out of him that he can.”

That certainly seems to gel with everything we’ve heard about Belichick over the years. But with six Super Bowl rings and nine Super Bowl appearances, it’s hard to argue against the ends justifying the means.