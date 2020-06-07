The death of former wide receiver Reche Caldwell has come as a tremendous shock to a number of NFL veterans, including former Patriots wideout Wes Welker.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Welker offered his condolences to Caldwell’s family. He recalled his time with Caldwell and said that his “smile and attitude were contagious.”

Welker and Caldwell were teammates on the San Diego Chargers for one year in 2004. They were briefly reunited on the New England Patriots, but Caldwell was released before the 2007 season started.

Caldwell died in a shooting in Tampa late on Saturday. He was reportedly the victim of an armed robbery and suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

So sad to hear this! Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family! https://t.co/CXBUdKGFJk — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) June 7, 2020

Caldwell was the No. 48 overall pick by the Chargers in the 2002 NFL Draft. In his first four years in San Diego, he recorded 76 catches for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.

He joined the Patriots in 2006 and promptly had one of his best seasons, catching 61 passes from Tom Brady for 760 yards and four touchdowns – all career highs, and all of which led the Patriots that season.

Caldwell also got his first taste of the postseason that year. Against his former Chargers team, he recorded a critical fumble recovery off a Tom Brady interception and later caught the game-tying touchdown that helped propel them to the AFC Championship Game.

Our hearts go out to Reche Caldwell, Wes Welker and Caldwell’s family and loved ones.