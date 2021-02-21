What NFL Fans Are Saying About The Cam Newton Camp Video

A video of Cam Newton getting smack-talked by a kid at his football camp has been making the rounds on social media today.

In the video, the kid continuously disses the former NFL MVP, mocking him for being a free agent and calling him names. Cam retorted that “he’s rich,” but that didn’t seem to bug the camper.

Judging by how NFL fans are reacting on Twitter, Cam is winning the battle of who looks better in the video. Many are lamenting that it’s not right that a former NFL MVP, Heisman winner and national champion gets treated that way.

Others are lamenting that the kid may be a product of “first take culture”. Some feel that behavior is a direct result of players being ruthlessly torn apart on daytime debate shows.

talking wild to a Heisman winner and NFL MVP. crazy world https://t.co/EgbVJ8G70D — yes (@iAmTerrace) February 21, 2021

Heisman, National Championship, #1 Draft Pick, NFL MVP, Super Bowl Appearance, productive NFL career, and millions in the bank. Cam Newton has won at life — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) February 21, 2021

You go to a camp held by a Heisman winning, national championship winning, NFL MVP quarterback just to talk trash for social media clout? These kids don’t wanna be great https://t.co/KKPgM2TMhU — Hodeci (@neckofdwoods) February 21, 2021

“These are “First Take” babies,” one person wrote. “Grew up listening to Stephen A (Smith) and Skip (Bayless) calling 1% athletes bums and scrubs. So… here we are. An NCAA National champion and NFL MVP is huff to the general public.”

Like him or hate him, Cam Newton has accomplished a lot in his decade-plus of playing football. What he did at Auburn was historic, and what he did with the Carolina Panthers was incredible.

Cam is obviously going through a rough patch in his career. He’s coming off his worst season a pro and was released by the New England Patriots after one year.

But he doesn’t deserve this. And if any other NFL player was treated this way, the response would likely be much more harsh.