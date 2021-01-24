What NFL Insiders Are Saying About Matthew Stafford, Patriots

The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit appears to be over.

The Lions quarterback has reportedly requested a trade out of Detroit. Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, had been the franchise’s starting quarterback for more than a decade.

However, both sides reportedly agree that it is time to move on.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start, the Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback, per sources. The sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, hiring Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager, Stafford told the team he feels it’s the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources.

Where will Stafford end up?

That’s anyone’s guess right now. However, the New England Patriots are among the teams being mentioned for Stafford.

Patriots insider Mike Reiss sees New England as a logical landing spot.

“The Patriots will explore all QB avenues, and as it relates to Matthew Stafford, it’s hard to imagine any interested team having more solid information now that Matt Patricia has returned to assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles,” he tweeted.

Where do you see Stafford playing in 2021?