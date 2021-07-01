Report: What Stephon Gilmore Expects For Patriots Future

Stephon Gilmore wasn’t in attendance for the New England Patriots‘ mandatory minicamp this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to be traded.

Gilmore is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract with the Patriots. His base salary for the 2021 season is $7 million with a roster bonus of $735,286. Both those figures are well below what he received in 2020.

Since his current contract is set to expire after this season, Gilmore would like to receive some long-term security from New England. Although that hasn’t happened yet, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler had an encouraging update to share on the former Defensive Player of the Year’s future.

Fowler believes Gilmore’s negotiations with the Patriots will ramp up before training camp. Additionally, he said that Gilmore doesn’t expect to be traded this offseason.

That’s a positive sign for both Gilmore and the Patriots.

“The Patriots and Gilmore know they can intensify contract talks sometime in the next few weeks. And I’m told that Gilmore has largely not expected to be traded throughout this process because he knows the Patriots have made moves with Gilmore in mind,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “They haven’t gotten a cornerback to replace him. And as one source told me, ‘Do the Patriots really want to go into Week 4 against Tom Brady without their top cornerback?’ And so things are slow right now, but I expect those sides to ramp up negotiations sometime before training camp.”

New England hasn’t found a replacement for Gilmore at cornerback. Until that actually happens, fans shouldn’t worry about Gilmore potentially being traded.

Gilmore didn’t play up to his standards in 2020 and suffered a partially torn quadriceps in December. When healthy though, he’s arguably the best cornerback in the NFL.

Training camp is still a few weeks away, so the Patriots have time to work out their differences with Gilmore.