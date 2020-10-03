Who The Patriots Will Probably Start At QB Without Cam Newton

Shocking news struck the NFL world this Saturday morning, as the New England Patriots have placed quarterback Cam Newton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This means he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

It’s very possible the NFL postpones tomorrow’s game between the Chiefs and Patriots. Even though Newton is the only player on the team to test positive right now, the last thing the league needs is another COVID-19 outbreak.

The Patriots are currently waiting to hear from the league to see how it wants to handle this situation. If they end up playing this weekend, ESPN reporter Mike Reiss said Brian Hoyer will be the team’s starter at quarterback.

Bill Belichick said QB is a good position to have depth, and the Patriots will be relying on it Sunday with Brian Hoyer (No. 2 QB the first three weeks) and Jarrett Stidham next in line. https://t.co/APmXkrt5nr — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2020

Hoyer has plenty of experience in the Patriots’ system. Nonetheless, it’s still crazy to see Jarrett Stidham’s fall from grace.

A few months ago, it sounded like New England was very high on Stidham. Now it appears he’s the third-best option for the team when Newton is healthy.

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away between the Chiefs and Patriots, it’ll be very interesting to see what the NFL decides to do.