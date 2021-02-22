Young Man In Viral Cam Newton Video Issues An Apology

The video of Cam Newton responding to a trash-talking young man at his football camp over the weekend went viral.

Cam Newton has since explained why he behaved the way he did in the video. But for the longest time, there was one side of the story missing: The young man himself.

Taking to Twitter last night, Jseth Owens apologized for how he behaved towards Cam Newton in the video. He offered his appreciation for getting a chance to be at the 7v7 camp and hopes he can earn forgiveness.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest apologies to Cam Newton, my entire org, and my coaches for my action at the 7v7 tournament this past weekend. I did not intend for it to get as far as it did! First I would like to start off by saying my parents never taught me to people disrespectful (sic). As a football player, I let my competitive side get the best of me and it was a huge miscommunication. It was in the midst of the moment and I realize now how a lot of you took it as disrespect.

I never meant to humiliate and let anyone down. I am very appreciative of 7v7 to even allow me to be apart of the community and allowing me to be apart of the team I am currently on. I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting to where I need to be. So again, I apologize and hope I can be forgiven.”

Kudos to Jseth Owens for owning up to his poor behavior and apologizing. It takes guts to admit a mistake, and even more to do it on such a public forum.

As for Cam Newton, he’s already made a statement of his own on why he acted the way he did in the video. And a number of people online have done the job of defending his football CV for him.

This was a fascinating learning experience for everyone involved.

All that’s left for Cam now is finding a new NFL team once the new league year starts.