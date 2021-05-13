Young Patriots WR Uses 2 Words To Describe Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman opted to hang up his jersey for good earlier this offseason, retiring from the NFL after 12 impressive years on the New England Patriots. Although he may be done with his days on the field, his impact on the organization he played for can’t be understated.

Edelman not only put up consistent receiving numbers while with the Patriots, but he proved to be a leader in the team’s locker room. Without a doubt, he made his most significant impression on the team’s other pass-catchers.

Gunner Olszewski, who joined the Patriots as a undrafted free agent in 2019, was among those who clearly learned a lot from a veteran Edelman. When asked recently what came to mind when thinking of his former teammate, the 24-year-old answered candidly.

“Two words: ‘piss’ and ‘vinegar’,” Olszewski replied.

Gunner Olszewski is asked what he'll remember most from his time with Julian Edelman, and says: "Two words: 'piss' and 'vinegar'. That's what that dude was all about. "Oh, I got two more: 'competitive stamina'. That was his other one. I'm sure you've heard that before." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 13, 2021

The 24-year-old quickly followed up by adding another two words to his characterization of Edelman.

“Oh, I got two more: ‘competitive stamina’. That was his other one. I’m sure you’ve heard that before,” Olszewski said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Interestingly enough, the start of Olszewski’s career has somewhat mirrored Edelman’s. The 24-year-old has turned into an adept returner on New England’s special teams unit and was the first Patriots punt returner to be named an All-Pro. Of course, Edelman also began his career on special teams, where he made his mark and got the attention of Bill Belichick.

It’s clear that Edelman made quite the impact on Olszewski in just their two years together, meaning that he likely connected with numerous players over the course of his career. He retired as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, but also as a well-respected voice and leader around the NFL.

Needless to say, replacing Edelman will be a difficult task for the Patriots and Belichick in 2021.