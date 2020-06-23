1-Year-Old Jets Team Uniform Photo Is Going Viral

Per usual, the New York Jets’ organization is an absolute disaster. Just a year ago, the team appeared equipped with one of the best young cores in the league. Today, the Jets are perhaps worse than they were last year.

The Jamal Adams-Jets fiasco just goes to show how awful the front-office has been. The Adam Gase hire simply hasn’t panned out the way some had hoped. While there’s still some room for optimism, the future doesn’t appear all too bright.

On Tuesday, a one-year-old photo of several of the Jets’ younger players resurfaced. At the forefront is Sam Darnold – who’s expected to be the Jets’ long-term starter. Surrounding Darnold are several players that either aren’t with the team, had a season-long injury in 2019 or want to be traded.

The one-year-old photo – taken to debut the Jets’ new uniforms last year – features Darnold, Adams, Robby Anderson, Leonard Williams, Quincy Enuwa and Chris Herndon. Darnold is the only player from the photo that’ll likely be a long-term player for the organization.

This was from 14 months ago when Jets debuted new uniforms. Jets viewed this as their young core. Anderson, Williams both gone. Enunwa likely done as a Jet. Herndon missed all but one game last year. Jamal wants out. Things change quickly. pic.twitter.com/T9u1VR6RzE — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) June 22, 2020

This one-year old photo just goes to show how much can change in a single year within the NFL. New York franchises just can’t seem to get things right these days.

Fortunately, Darnold appears to be emerging within the NFL. But he may not have the help he needs to lift the Jets to the top of the AFC East.

For now, it looks like the Jets will remain in the basement of the NFL.