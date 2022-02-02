2020 NFL Draft Pick Announces Retirement Due To Injury

New York Jets offensive tackle Cameron Clark, a 2020 fourth-round pick, is reportedly retiring from football due to a spinal injury.

Clark, who did not appear in a game in his two seasons with the team, was injured during a training camp practice on August 3. He had to be removed from the field on a backboard and taken to a hospital, and the Jets announced his injury at the time as a spinal cord contusion.

The Jets said Clark would make a full recovery, and in November, head coach Robert Saleh said the Charlotte alum was “coming along.” However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that doctors told Clark he risks paralysis if he were to play again.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Clark’s agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.

Unfortunate news: Cam Clark, a 2020 fourth-round pick, has to call it a career due to an injury, ESPN has learned. #Jets https://t.co/bVjd45vphJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 2, 2022

The Jets obviously had some hopes for Clark after drafting him two years ago, but injuries wrecked his NFL chances. A shoulder injury hampered his development as a rookie, and last summer’s spinal injury prevented him from winning a roster spot in his second year.

The important thing for Clark though is that he has his health. We wish him all the best in his post-football life.