The First 2021 NFL Draft Pick Has Signed His Contract

The 2021 NFL Draft class is officially on the board. New York Jets fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood is the first player drafted to officially sign a contract with his new team.

Sherwood was the 146th-overall pick in the fifth round last Saturday. A safety during his time at Auburn, he’ll be making the move to outside linebacker with the Jets.

“I’m more than comfortable,” Sherwood said of the switch. “At the end of the day, I’m a football player. My versatility got me here. …

“I’m just going to go out there and make plays.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sherwood’s four-year rookie deal will come in at a value of just under $4 million total.

Sherwood was one of 10 players selected by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team had a pair of first-round picks, using them on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall and trading up to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14.

After focusing on offense early in the draft, New York went with defense on its final six selections on Saturday.