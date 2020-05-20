3 NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In RB Devonta Freeman

Earlier Wednesday afternoon a report emerged suggesting the Seattle Seahawks were interested in a former two-time Pro Bowl running back.

With injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny during the 2019 season, Seattle is reportedly interested in Devonta Freeman. Seattle reportedly offered Freeman a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The Atlanta Falcons released Freeman following the 2019 campaign. The Seahawks reportedly are not the only team interested in Freeman.

A new report suggests two other teams have shown interest in the former Falcons star. According to NFL insider Michael Silver, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for another running back.

Freeman played in 14 games for the Falcons during the 2019 season. He racked up just 656 rushing yards with an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

He didn’t fare much better in the passing game, either. The two-time Pro Bowler added 59 receptions for just 410 yards – less than seven yards per catch.

Freeman hasn’t gone over 1,000 rushing yards since the 2016 season. That was also the last time he played a full 16-game slate.

The Jets recently signed veteran running back Frank Gore to a one-year contract. They also have Le’Veon Bell on a massive contract, but head coach Adam Gase couldn’t resist adding an aging Gore to the roster.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have second-year tailback Miles Sanders, but could use some depth beyond the former Penn State standout.