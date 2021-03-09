9 NFL Players Have Been Hit With The Franchise Tag

Tuesday marked the deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag this offseason, which led to a plethora of big moves this afternoon. With the deadline here, it’s time to look at which players received the tag for 2021.

The Denver Broncos were the first team to use the franchise tag this offseason. For the second year in a row, they’re using it on All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.

Simmons isn’t the only safety that received the franchise tag this week. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints applied the tag on Marcus Maye and Marcus Williams, respectively.

We also witnessed a few offensive lineman receive the franchise tag before the deadline. Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson and Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff are all under contract for the 2021 season.

The final three players to receive the tag this week are Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Leonard Williams.

Even though nine marquee players were tagged before the deadline, there is still plenty of talent that will hit the open market.

Kenny Golladay, Aaron Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster are just a few offensive playmakers to name that’ll be free agents. As for the defensive side of the ball, Shaq Barrett, Bud Dupree and Matt Judon will be available when free agency begins on March 17.