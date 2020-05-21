The Spun

A Jamal Adams Trade Is Reportedly “Very Possible” Now

Jamal Adams warms up for the New York Jets.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Teams hoping to enter the Jamal Adams sweepstakes received a little bit of optimistic news on Thursday afternoon.

New York Jets reporter Gary Myers suggested the Jets have no intention of signing Adams to a longterm deal. Well, at least not before the 2020 season kicks off.

According to Myers, the Jets “have given no indication” the team will sign Adams to a new deal this offseason. He said the team wants to “wait to make a decision,” although Adams wants to sign a longterm deal.

Myers suggested the stalemate has caused “friction” and made a trade “very possible.” This is just the latest trade rumor involving Adams, but it seems to have legs at this point in the offseason.

During the 2019 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys were reportedly close to pulling off a trade for the star safety.

According to multiple reports, Adams wanted to be traded to Dallas, where he would be able to sign a longterm deal. However, the Jets didn’t pull the trigger on a trade.

Earlier this offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the plan is to make Adams a “Jet for life.”

“Jamal is an unbelievable player. We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” Douglas said just a few months ago.

However, the latest report suggests New York is willing to move on for the right price.

