Adam Gase Had A 4-Word Postgame Message For Jamal Adams

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on Sunday against the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the field during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It was a reunion of sorts for Adam Gase and Jamal Adams on Sunday.

The New York Jets took on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Gase and the Jets lost to Adams and the Seahawks, 40-3. New York is now 0-13 on the season, while Seattle improved to 9-4.

Earlier this week, Adams had some brutally honest comments on his former head coach.

“We had a solid relationship. I don’t hate Adam Gase, I have no problem with Adam Gase, I just didn’t feel he handled certain situations well as a head coach,” Adams said. “And that’s just my opinion, everybody is entitled to their opinion, right? … I have no hate toward Adam. Obviously, things are not going in a positive way over there in New York with the record but, at the end of the day, man, I’m going out there to win a ball game.

“If Adam comes up to me and shakes my hand, I’ma shake his hand, there’s no love lost. Listen, I’m at peace, man, and I’m a different guy, I’m really a different guy. I’m still gonna talk my noise but I’m at peace with it, man.”

Gase said this week that he was surprised by Adams’ criticism, though the two shared a cool postgame moment.

“Try to get one,” Gase told Adams.

The Seahawks are among the top contenders in the NFC.

The Jets, meanwhile, are three losses away from an 0-16 season.


