The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Adam Gase Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on Sunday against the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the field during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold’s bad game against the Miami Dolphins is leading to some calling for his benching.

The New York Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins, 20-3, on Sunday. New York is now 0-11 on the season and appear to be heading toward an 0-16 season.

Darnold was not good on Sunday. The former USC Trojans star completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards and two interceptions. It’s been an inconsistent season at best for the former top NFL Draft pick.

Longtime NFL insider John Clayton called for Darnold to be benched on Sunday night.

“It’s time to go back to Joe Flacco. Sam Darnold has been awful,” the longtime NFL insider tweeted at the end of the Jets game.

That’s not going to happen, though.

New York head coach Adam Gase was asked about his quarterback position on Monday afternoon. He made it clear that Darnold is the team’s starter.

“Sam is the starter and we need Sam to play as many snaps as possible,” Gase said today.

The Jets will look to get their first win of the season on Sunday. New York is scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.