Adam Gase Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

Sam Darnold’s bad game against the Miami Dolphins is leading to some calling for his benching.

The New York Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins, 20-3, on Sunday. New York is now 0-11 on the season and appear to be heading toward an 0-16 season.

Darnold was not good on Sunday. The former USC Trojans star completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards and two interceptions. It’s been an inconsistent season at best for the former top NFL Draft pick.

Longtime NFL insider John Clayton called for Darnold to be benched on Sunday night.

“It’s time to go back to Joe Flacco. Sam Darnold has been awful,” the longtime NFL insider tweeted at the end of the Jets game.

It’s time to go back to Joe Flacco. Sam Darnold has been awful. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) November 29, 2020

That’s not going to happen, though.

New York head coach Adam Gase was asked about his quarterback position on Monday afternoon. He made it clear that Darnold is the team’s starter.

“Sam is the starter and we need Sam to play as many snaps as possible,” Gase said today.

Adam Gase has no intention of benching Sam Darnold down the stretch. "Sam is the starter and we need Sam to play as many snaps as possible," he said. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 30, 2020

The Jets will look to get their first win of the season on Sunday. New York is scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.