New York Jets fans hoping to see Sam Darnold return as the team’s starting quarterback will have to wait at least one more week.

Jets head coach Adam Gase announced Monday afternoon that Joe Flacco will make his second-straight start and fourth of the season this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Darnold is still dealing with an ailing shoulder.

The injury kept the third-year pro out of two games in October, both of which Flacco started. Darnold returned against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, but reaggravated his shoulder injury against KC.

Flacco started last Monday night against the New England Patriots, throwing for 262 yards, three touchdowns and one key interception in a 30-27 loss. He’ll be leading Gang Green again in Week 11.

The Jets are 0-9 and coming off a bye and seem destined for a top-two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Assuming they have one, a quarterback is the most likely choice.

Darnold has shown promise at different points throughout his tenure in New York, but inconsistency, injuries and poor coaching have doomed him with the Jets.

More than likely, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft will find himself on a new team in 2021.