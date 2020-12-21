Adam Gase Had A Brutally Honest Reaction To Jets’ First Win

The New York Jets are in the win column.

New York pulled off a huge upset over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. The Jets topped the Rams, 23-20.

Adam Gase’s team is now 1-13 on the season. While the Jets might have lost the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (and Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence) with the win, it’s still satisfying for the coaches and players.

New York’s head coach had a brutally honest admission following the win.

“It’s been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like almost,” Gase said.

"It's been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like almost." -Adam Gase #Jets — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) December 21, 2020

As said earlier, though, Jets fans wish the team would’ve lost. New York and Jacksonville are now tied for the No. 1 pick, but the Jaguars are expected to win the tiebreaker.

“I feel good for the players. They’ve played hard. But in the big picture this is obviously devastating for the franchise,” ESPN host and longtime suffering Jets fan Mike Greenberg tweeted.

Oh my goodness – the #Jets are going to win. I feel good for the players. They’ve played hard. But in the big picture this is obviously devastating for the franchise. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 20, 2020

The No. 1 pick isn’t locked up just yet, though.

New York could still land the top pick (and Trevor Lawrence) if the Jets lose out and Jacksonville pulls off an upset win in the next two weeks.