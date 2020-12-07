Adam Gase Comments On Decision To Fire Gregg Williams

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was fired this morning after some brutal playcalling in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. On Monday, Jets head coach Adam Gase addressed the decision.

Speaking to the media today, Gase declared that he made the decision to fire Williams earlier today. But he would not take any responsibility of his own for the controversial call that led to their loss.

The play in question was an eight-man blitz of Raiders QB Derek Carr with 13 seconds to play. Carr found speedster Henry Ruggs, who beat rookie UDFA Lamar Jackson for a game-winning touchdown, dropping the Jets to 0-12. It was the first time ever that a coach called an eight-man blitz in a similar situation.

“I obviously wasn’t happy about that call. That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game,” Gase said. “We can’t have that happen.”

When asked why he didn’t overrule the call, Gase said he regretted not doing that or at least calling a timeout beforehand.

Firing Gregg Williams has major implications for Adam Gase’s future with the team. Williams’ defense was one of the few bright spots during the team’s 7-9 season in 2019.

The Jets made their decision to hire Williams even before hiring Gase – a move that kept them from hiring a number of other interested candidates, specifically Matt Rhule.

Williams’ dismissal is a strong sign that Gase isn’t long for this team.

Gase may be the head coach through the end of the season, but the odds of him surviving “Black Monday” seem smaller than ever.