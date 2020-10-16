Adam Gase Has Blunt Comment After Le’Veon Bell Signs With Chiefs

On Thursday night, former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell announced he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell’s decision comes just a few days after he was released by the New York Jets. He expressed his frustration with the Jets offense and how he was utilized.

Bell goes from one of the NFL’s worst offenses to arguably the best. He’ll have the opportunity to play for a team that’s playoff-bound rather than winless, as well.

After Bell announced his plans to sign with the Chiefs, Jets head coach Adam Gase was asked about his decision. Gase didn’t offer much of a comment to reporters on Friday morning.

“Focusing on Miami, man,” Gase said to reporters this morning when asked about Bell.

Bell reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. It’s unclear how much Kansas City will be paying the former star running back during his time with the team.

However, we do know that the Jets are still on the hook for $6 million of Bell’s salary for the rest of the year.

Bell struggled to find much success behind a suspect Jets offensive line. Now he’ll have the chance to re-start his career on one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses.

Although he signed with the team this week, Bell isn’t likely to suit up for the Chiefs until they take on the Jets in Week 8.