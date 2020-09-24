Adam Gase Has Blunt Message For The Jets Before Week 3

Adam Gase may rank among the worst coaches in the NFL right now, but the onslaught of injuries his team is dealing with aren’t helping him.

Speaking to the media today, Gase declared that the Jets need “whoever has a pulse” to be ready to play. The Jets take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and will be without nearly half of their projected starters on offense from before the season.

It’s only Week 3 and the Jets already have 16 players on their injury report. That’s without counting the extra 14 players who are either on injured reserve or opted out of the season.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets will be missing their three starting wide receivers, starting running back Le’Veon Bell, their starting center and starting right tackle. That would explain why the Jets are 11-point underdogs against the Colts.

Fortunately for Adam Gase, it looks like the rash of injuries could very well save his job. Despite their embarrassing start, Gase has the full support of owner Christopher Johnson behind him.

That will definitely help him because the Jets seem poised for a very long stretch without looking competent, let alone winning games.

Right now the Jets are among the top contenders for the worst record in the league. Injuries or not, his seat is going to be red hot if the Jets don’t get a win soon.

Will Adam Gase be fired in the middle of the season?