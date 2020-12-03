Adam Gase Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sam Darnold

When the New York Jets hired Adam Gase in 2019 – not uncontroversially by the way – the expectation he could develop former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold into a star. But after 27 games at the helm, Gase made a surprise admission about his tenure as Darnold’s tutor.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gase admitted that he has not been able to develop Darnold into a better player. The comment comes on the heels of a dreadful performance against the Miami Dolphins. Darnold had two interceptions and no touchdowns in his first start in a month.

“I came here to help him develop his career,” Gase said. “(But)… we haven’t been able to do that.”

That may be the single most damning thing Gase has said in his entire tenure with the Jets. The fact that Gase wasn’t fired on the spot for admitting that is a scathing indictment of the lack of leadership the franchise has.

Adam Gase was brought over after a fairly terrible tenure with the Miami Dolphins, with the Jets hoping that the same offensive mind who implemented the historic 2013 offense Peyton Manning and the Broncos put together would share that wisdom with Darnold.

But despite going 7-6 with Darnold under center in 2019, the mild success they had at the tail end of the season has not carried over into 2020. They are 0-11 and have the worst offense in the NFL by a wide margin.

Whether or not the New York Jets go 0-16 and/or get the No. 1 overall pick, Adam Gase’s days in Florham Park are likely coming to an end.

The only question that remains for these final five games is whether Sam Darnold is sent packing too.