Adam Gase Has Brutally Honest Comment On The Jets’ Season

With their 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, the New York Jets are now the only remaining winless team in the NFL. The fact that Adam Gase is still the head coach of the team is a pretty good sign that the Jets won’t be making an in-season change.

It should be no surprise that he’s being pretty brutally honest about his team right now. Speaking to the media after yesterday’s loss, Gase bluntly said, “We haven’t done anything well at all.”

That’s an understatement. The Jets currently have the worst offense in the league, averaging only 12.5 points per game. Injuries haven’t helped, but none of the new acquisitions from this past offseason have played well.

Defensively, the Jets aren’t a whole lot better. They’re giving up over 30 points per game and still have the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks and two games against the Patriots on the schedule.

Things are likely to get even more embarrassing for the Jets – if that’s even possible anymore.

Worse still, there are so many bad teams that the Jets might not even tank properly. If the Jets win just one game, they could fall several spots in the 2021 NFL Draft as nearly a third of the league has only one win.

At this point, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields should seriously consider staying at school for another year. Much like Sam Darnold just two years ago, the Jets have become a graveyard for talented QB prospects.

And with Adam Gase expected to be at the helm next year, the likelihood of them winning early is slim.