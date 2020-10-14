Adam Gase Has Honest Comment After Jets Release RB Le’Veon Bell

On Tuesday night, the New York Jets stunned the rest of the league by releasing Le’Veon Bell. As you’d expect, Adam Gase was asked about the team’s decision during his press conference today.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas already released a statement on this matter, saying “After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon.”

Gase, meanwhile, has taken a different approach. When asked if the Jets misused Bell during his short time with the team, Gase had a brutally honest response.

“It’s irrelevant at this point” Gase said. “It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out, and we’re gonna focus on this upcoming game right now.”

"It's irrelevant at this point" Adam Gase talks about Le'Veon Bell's release and how the Jets used him during his tenure in New York

This isn’t exactly what Jets fans want to hear, but the reality is that question is meaningless at this point. Bell’s tenure with the Jets is over, so why should Gase wonder about whether or not he used him correctly?

New York signed Bell to a four-year, $52 million deal despite the fact that Gase isn’t known for running the football. It was a recipe for disaster from the start.

Luckily for Bell, he’ll have the chance to revitalize his career with a franchise that has a clear vision as to how they want to utilize him. Last night, the former All-Pro tweeted out that he’s “ready to go.”