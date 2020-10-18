The Spun

Adam Gase Is Getting Ripped For Bad Decision In Today’s Blowout

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on Sunday against the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on from the field during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Adam Gase has no business coaching on an NFL sideline anymore, and his latest mess with the New York Jets is further proof of that.

Down 24-0 to the Miami Dolphins at the end of the third quarter, Gase’s Jets had a fourth down inside Miami territory. But rather than try to keep the drive going with a fourth-down attempt, Gase sent out the kicking team for a 55-yard field goal.

Jets kicker Sam Ficken, who had never converted a kick beyond 54 yards, had been perfect on the season to that point. He promptly missed the field goal wide left.

The Jets gave up the possession, still as scoreless as before. And Adam Gase has been getting raked over the coals for it.

At this point, Adam Gase has to know that his team is going nowhere fast. His offense is so anemic that all he can do is play for field goals to avoid a shutout on a regular basis.

That said, the Jets are committed to keeping Gase and seem intent on keeping him no matter what happens. Whether that includes having the worst record in the league or even going 0-16, it looks like Gase will be around for all of it.

If you’re a Jets fan, we humbly encourage you to stop being one right now. For the sake of your own sanity, just stop it.


